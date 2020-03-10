Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 10 in double OT
Zeller finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), seven boards, and two assists in 23 minutes against the Hawks.
Zeller got the start in the second consecutive game, but saw fewer minutes than back up Bismark Biyombo in the contest. With the Hornets recent drop in form, it's opened a spot in the lineup for Zeller, but his role could continue to be in flux moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...