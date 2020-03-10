Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 10 in double OT

Zeller finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), seven boards, and two assists in 23 minutes against the Hawks.

Zeller got the start in the second consecutive game, but saw fewer minutes than back up Bismark Biyombo in the contest. With the Hornets recent drop in form, it's opened a spot in the lineup for Zeller, but his role could continue to be in flux moving forward.