Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 11 in Saturday's loss

Zeller contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Bucks.

Zeller returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a bruised hip. While Bismack Biyombo drew the start and Zeller came off the bench, Biyombo earned only half as many minutes as Zeller. It's unclear exactly when or if Zeller will reclaim the starting center gig, but regardless he's likely a better option than Biyombo heading into Monday's matchup versus the Suns.