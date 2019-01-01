Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 14 points, breaks hand
Zeller posted 14 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes Monday against the Magic.
Zeller's excellent night was overshadowed by the fact that he broke his hand midway through the third quarter. The big man is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game on the season, but will be out for at least the next week. Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky, who are averaging 7.3 points in 13.0 minutes and 5.6 points in 11.6 minutes per game respectively figure to see an increase in run and likely an subsequent increase in production for however long Zeller remains out.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...