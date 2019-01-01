Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 14 points, breaks hand

Zeller posted 14 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes Monday against the Magic.

Zeller's excellent night was overshadowed by the fact that he broke his hand midway through the third quarter. The big man is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game on the season, but will be out for at least the next week. Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky, who are averaging 7.3 points in 13.0 minutes and 5.6 points in 11.6 minutes per game respectively figure to see an increase in run and likely an subsequent increase in production for however long Zeller remains out.