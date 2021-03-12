Zeller registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist during Thursday's win against the Pistons.

Zeller (hip) returned to the starting lineup after a four-game absence to produce his usual low-end big man stats. In the 14 games as a starter before going down with injury, he was averaging 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and little else while shooting 53 percent from the field. Zeller is worth rostering if you need a boost in field-goal percentage and rebounds along with low-end points, rebounds and assists.