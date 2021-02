Zeller recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.

Zeller had limited output in each of the past two games, but he returned to form in Sunday's loss. He's now topped 10 points in four of the seven contests since he entered the starting lineup, and he's averaging 9.9 rebounds per game during that time.