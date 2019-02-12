Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 18 points in Monday's loss
Zeller registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Pacers.
Zeller matched his season high in minutes while providing an efficient and fairly well-rounded stat line. With the team in a tight race for a playoff spot and otherwise weak at center, Zeller is likely to continue earning as many minutes as he can handle.
