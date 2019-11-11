Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 24 in Sunday's loss

Zeller accumulated 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Zeller was extremely efficient offensively while bringing down his fair share of rebounds. He has already drained six threes through nine games, this after making a career-best six in 2018-19. Having made just 10 treys across the first six seasons of his career, Zeller's perimeter shooting has been a pleasant surprise. Moreover, he's managing career-high per-game averages in points and boards.