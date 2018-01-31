Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scrimmages Tuesday without issue
Zeller (knee) endured no soreness while scrimmaging Tuesday, but remains out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Though he'll miss his 27th consecutive game, Zeller's positive scrimmage session suggests his return to the active roster could be forthcoming. With another strong practice Thursday, Zeller could dress for Friday's home game against the Pacers, though a return during the Hornets' West Coast road trip that begins Sunday in Phoenix seems to be a more likely target. Zeller's eventual return could translate to fewer minutes at center for Frank Kaminsky, but starter Dwight Howard's role should remain relatively stable.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Cleared for contact•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nearing return to scrimmages•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out six weeks following knee surgery•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out indefinitely with torn meniscus•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...