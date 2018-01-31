Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scrimmages Tuesday without issue

Zeller (knee) endured no soreness while scrimmaging Tuesday, but remains out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though he'll miss his 27th consecutive game, Zeller's positive scrimmage session suggests his return to the active roster could be forthcoming. With another strong practice Thursday, Zeller could dress for Friday's home game against the Pacers, though a return during the Hornets' West Coast road trip that begins Sunday in Phoenix seems to be a more likely target. Zeller's eventual return could translate to fewer minutes at center for Frank Kaminsky, but starter Dwight Howard's role should remain relatively stable.