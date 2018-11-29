Hornets' Cody Zeller: Season-high 19 points Wednesday
Zeller finished with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the Hawks.
Zeller had a night out against the Hawks, going 7-of-9 from the field on his way to a season-high 19 points. Zeller has the starting center position locked up but has seen his playing time fluctuate depending on the matchup. In fact, using the last eight games as a sample size, Zeller has played anywhere between 18 and 35 minutes on any given night. His production reflects this, making him hard to own anywhere but in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs eight boards in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Plays well in preseason start•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will compete for starting job•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.