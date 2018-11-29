Hornets' Cody Zeller: Season-high 19 points Wednesday

Zeller finished with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the Hawks.

Zeller had a night out against the Hawks, going 7-of-9 from the field on his way to a season-high 19 points. Zeller has the starting center position locked up but has seen his playing time fluctuate depending on the matchup. In fact, using the last eight games as a sample size, Zeller has played anywhere between 18 and 35 minutes on any given night. His production reflects this, making him hard to own anywhere but in deeper formats.