Hornets' Cody Zeller: Season-high 19 points Wednesday

Zeller finished with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the Hawks.

Zeller had a night out against the Hawks, going 7-of-9 from the field on his way to a season-high 19 points. Zeller has the starting center position locked up but has seen his playing time fluctuate depending on the matchup. In fact, using the last eight games as a sample size, Zeller has played anywhere between 18 and 35 minutes on any given night. His production reflects this, making him hard to own anywhere but in deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories