Hornets' Cody Zeller: Set to return Sunday

Zeller (knee) will return to action Sunday against Orlando, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller has missed the last four contests, including Friday's matchup with the Rockets, due to a bone bruise on his right knee, but all indications at this point are that he'll have a good chance to get back on the floor Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Zeller would step back into his usual role as the primary backup to Dwight Howard at center.