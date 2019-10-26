Hornets' Cody Zeller: Set to return
Zeller (personal) was not on Saturday's injury report, indicating a likely return.
There's a good chance that Zeller will return Sunday after missing Friday's match with the Timberwolves due to a personal issue. Barring anything unforeseen, expect Zeller to start against the Lakers on Sunday.
