Hornets' Cody Zeller: Set to start

Zeller will start Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Hornets radio voice John Focke reports.

The Hornets continue to change up their rotation on a whim night-to-night, and this time it will be Zeller who gets the start at center after being a DNP-CD in each of the last three games. Bismack Biyombo will move to the bench, while Willy Hernangomez will also be in the mix.