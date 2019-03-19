Hornets' Cody Zeller: Sidelined again

The Hornets have ruled Zeller (knee) out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Listed as doubtful heading into the day, Zeller will be unable to return to action after he was still dealing with soreness and swelling in his left knee upon being re-evaluated by team trainers early Tuesday. The Hornets will send Zeller in for further examination later in the day, with the team perhaps providing a follow-up update at that time regarding when the big man might be ready to play again. The Hornets have started Bismack Biyombo at center the last two games, so he'll presumably get the nod again Tuesday while Zeller misses his fourth straight contest.