Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid contributions in return
Zeller (hand) returned to total six points (1-2 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes in the Hornets' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
In his first action since Dec. 31, Zeller made solid contributions across the board. Although he came off the bench, he played nine more minutes than starter Bismack Biyombo and sorely out-produced Biyombo. Now that he's back, Zeller can be deployed in deeper leagues or played as a cheap dart-throw in daily formats.
