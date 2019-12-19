Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid in loss
Zeller had 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during the Hornets' 100-98 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Zeller has seen a bump in minutes and production with P.J. Washington (fractured finger) sidelined for the third straight game. With Washington expected to miss at least another week, Zeller will remain elevated on fantasy radars as a nightly double-double threat.
