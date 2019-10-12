Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid numbers in preseason loss

Zeller supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Zeller enjoyed a nice bounce-back effort on offense after having put up just four points across 18 minutes in the previous exhibition versus the Heat. The veteran center missed the last month of the 2018-19 regular season with a knee issue, but he appears to be back to full health and ready to slot in as the starting center for the Hornets once again.