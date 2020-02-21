Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid showing against Chicago
Zeller finished with 16 points (5-5 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 win over the Bulls.
Zeller didn't miss a single field-goal attempt and neared a double-double while contributing in every category except treys. He returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for an undisclosed reason and wasn't listed on the injury report prior to this one. Though he continues to hold down the fort as the starting center, Zeller isn't consistently useful beyond deep leagues.
