Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting preseason opener
Zeller will start Friday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Zeller is the favorite to be the Hornets' starting center this season, but coach James Borrego indicated earlier in the offseason that nothing is set in stone. Expect the veteran to primary compete with Willy Hernangomez for the spot during the exhibition season.
