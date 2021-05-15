Zeller is starting Saturday's game against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller is making his first start since March 18, and Bismack Biyombo will head to the bench. In 20 starts this season, Zeller has averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds nad 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes.
