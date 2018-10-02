Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting Tuesday

Zeller will start at center during Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller got Sunday's game off for rest, allowing Willy Hernangomez to draw the start. During the preseason opener, Zeller posted 13 points, seven boards and three blocks in 18 minutes.

