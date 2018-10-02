Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting Tuesday
Zeller will start at center during Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller got Sunday's game off for rest, allowing Willy Hernangomez to draw the start. During the preseason opener, Zeller posted 13 points, seven boards and three blocks in 18 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Plays well in preseason start•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will compete for starting job•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: To resume activity in one month•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will miss rest of season•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.