Zeller will start Wednesday against the Pacers, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Zeller has come off the bench for the first three games of his return following an extended absence due to a broken hand, averaging 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 14.7 minutes. His presence in the starting five will presumably bump Bismack Biyombo to the bench. An increased workload could be in store for Zeller as well.