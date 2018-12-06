Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starting Wednesday

Zeller (ribs) will play and start Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Zeller missed Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to bruised ribs, but it will be just a one-game absence for the big man. This season, he's averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.5 minutes.

