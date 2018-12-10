Hornets' Cody Zeller: Steal production on rise

Zeller submitted 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 26 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Valued mainly by fantasy managers in deeper formats for his solid floor in terms of rebounding and field-goal percentage, Zeller has supplemented his usual dependability in those areas with an uptick in thefts. Zeller has scooped up at least two steals in his last three contests, boosting his average to 0.8 per game on the season. While not a significant output, there's still value in a center that can merely avoid putting up consistent zeroes in a given category.