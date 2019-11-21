Hornets' Cody Zeller: Struggles continue in loss

Zeller amassed just five points, seven rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Nets.

Zeller played just 15 minutes in the loss, continuing his downward trend. After a red hot start to the season, Zeller's playing time and associated production have both dropped. The Hornets are not a good team and are typically going to run with the hot hand on most nights meaning the exact roles are likely to fluctuate nightly. Zeller is barely hanging on as a standard league option and letting him go for a hot free agent is not the worst idea in the world.