Hornets' Cody Zeller: Stuck in bench role

Zeller will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Bucks while Bismack Biyombo draws a third straight start at center.

After Zeller was initially benched in Wednesday's win over the Knicks in the second half, there was some thought he might just be getting a breather for the second half of the back-to-back set. Zeller's absence from the injury report and subsequent failure to play in Friday's 99-96 win over the Raptors now makes it apparent that coach James Borrego has at least temporarily settled on Biyombo as the top-unit center. Willy Hernangomez also looks like he might be ahead of Zeller on the depth chart for the time being, but there could be an opportunity for all three to play Sunday in the likely event the Hornets get blown out by the heavily favored Bucks.