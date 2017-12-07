Hornets' Cody Zeller: Suffers knee strain Wednesday

Zeller suffered a left knee strain during Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will not return.

Zeller suffered the injury in the second half of Wednesday's contest, finishing with six points (3-7 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes. While the injury is tentatively being considered a strain, Zeller will likely have additional tests performed after the game to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. For now, consider Zeller questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories