Hornets' Cody Zeller: Suffers knee strain Wednesday

Zeller suffered a left knee strain during Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will not return.

Zeller suffered the injury in the second half of Wednesday's contest, finishing with six points (3-7 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes. While the injury is tentatively being considered a strain, Zeller will likely have additional tests performed after the game to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. For now, consider Zeller questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.