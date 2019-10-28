Hornets' Cody Zeller: Takes hit to face
Zeller took a shot to the face during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Lakers and returned to the locker room, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.
Zeller and Anthony Davis collided during the course of play, and Zeller headed to the locker room with blood running down his face. It's unclear if he sustained anything more than a simple cut, and the Hornets are yet to clarify his status for the second half. Chances are, Zeller will receive stitches, if necessary, and likely be available to return.
