Hornets' Cody Zeller: Tallies 13 points in Thursday's loss

Zeller tallied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during a 125-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Zeller bounced back from a few quiet games to have a solid game off the bench in the loss. The effort marked just the third time since the beginning of February that Zeller has scored in double figures. Zeller will continue to not have much value while Dwight Howard is healthy.