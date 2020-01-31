Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Teases triple-double in 24 minutes

Zeller finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.

Zeller matched his career high in assists while coming relatively close to a triple-double. He hadn't managed a single assist in either of the last two tilts, so the playmaking was a pleasant surprise. Zeller is managing career highs in scoring, rebounding and threes, though his modest minute totals result in his not being all that valuable beyond deep leagues.

