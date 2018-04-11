Hornets' Cody Zeller: To resume activity in one month
Zeller underwent another MRI on his left knee, which revealed no new concerns, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports. He plans on resuming activity after three or four weeks.
Zeller ended up only seeing action in 33 games this season due to a left knee injury, averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 19.0 minutes while acting as Dwight Howard's backup. It doesn't appear the injury will drag too long into the offseason, however, as he should be back working out by mid-May.
