Hornets' Cody Zeller: Turns in double-double in win

Zeller scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Knicks.

Zeller drew his fifth start in a row while Bismack Biyombo did not play at all for the second time in that span. The 27-year-old turned in his first double-double since Dec. 15 and could hold on to the starting role if he keeps contributing like this.