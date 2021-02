Zeller (hip) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Zeller sat out Friday's game against the Warriors and was originally considered questionable for Sunday, but he's since been downgraded to doubtful. Gordon Hayward (hand) is also doubtful while DeVonte' Graham (kneecap) and Caleb Martin (COVID-19 protocols) have already been ruled out, so Charlotte will be shorthanded in the frontcourt at Sacramento.