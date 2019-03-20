Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unlikely to play Thursday
Zeller (knee) is not expected to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller has missed the past four games due to left knee soreness, and it's unclear when he may be back. Assuming he's out Thursday, his next chance to play would arrive Saturday against the Celtics.
