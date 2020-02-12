Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Zeller is expected to sit out Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The reason for Zeller likely being out is unclear. Bismack Biyombo will draw the start at center.
