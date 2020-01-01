Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unproductive in Tuesday's loss

Zeller managed just 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to Boston.

Zeller was disappointing Tuesday, managing to stay on the floor for just 18 minutes. The bench was terrible for the Hornets and simply couldn't match it with the Celtics' second unit. Zeller has been flirting with top-120 value over the past two weeks and is someone to at least consider in standard leagues.