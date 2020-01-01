Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unproductive in Tuesday's loss
Zeller managed just 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to Boston.
Zeller was disappointing Tuesday, managing to stay on the floor for just 18 minutes. The bench was terrible for the Hornets and simply couldn't match it with the Celtics' second unit. Zeller has been flirting with top-120 value over the past two weeks and is someone to at least consider in standard leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...