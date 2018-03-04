Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will be available Sunday
Zeller will be available for Sunday's game against Toronto.
A knee injury kept Zeller out of the last two games, but he'll return to his role as the Hornets' backup center Sunday as the team looks to snap a two-game skid. Zeller is averaging 17.5 minutes per game over his last 11 contests, which he's translated to 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
