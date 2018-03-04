Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will be available Sunday

Zeller will be available for Sunday's game against Toronto.

A knee injury kept Zeller out of the last two games, but he'll return to his role as the Hornets' backup center Sunday as the team looks to snap a two-game skid. Zeller is averaging 17.5 minutes per game over his last 11 contests, which he's translated to 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories