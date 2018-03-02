Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will be game-time call Friday

Zeller (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Zeller was held out of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left knee, which could keep him out again Friday. He'll go through pre-game warmups before making a final decision regarding his availability. If he's held out, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez will likely pick up extra run at backup center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories