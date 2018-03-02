Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will be game-time call Friday

Zeller (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Zeller was held out of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left knee, which could keep him out again Friday. He'll go through pre-game warmups before making a final decision regarding his availability. If he's held out, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez will likely pick up extra run at backup center.