Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will be game-time call Friday
Zeller (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Zeller was held out of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left knee, which could keep him out again Friday. He'll go through pre-game warmups before making a final decision regarding his availability. If he's held out, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez will likely pick up extra run at backup center.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Exits game with sore knee Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Falls short of double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs 10 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...