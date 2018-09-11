Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will compete for starting job
Zeller, according to new head coach James Borrego, will compete for a starting role during training camp along with the rest of the team besides Kemba Walker, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After not making it past the first round of the playoffs each of the past five years with Steve Clifford at the helm, Borrego is exploring other options for the Hornets' rotation. Zeller had been Charlotte's usual at center from 2014-15 until last year, when Dwight Howard took over that role. With Howard now on the Wizards, Zeller will have an opportunity to take back the starting job. However, it won't be handed to him, as he'll have to compete with the likes of Willy Hernangomez, Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky. Each player offers significantly different skillsets, so it's possible minutes will fluctuate on a night-to-night basis.
