Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will face minute restriction Sunday
Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that Zeller would be limited to around 14-to-16 minutes Sunday against the Suns, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
That's the same restriction Zeller had in place in his return from a 27-game absence Friday, when the big man put up five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the Pacers. Expect Zeller to receive around 7-to-8 minutes in both halves when starting center Dwight Howard requires a breather.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Expected to play 12-14 minutes•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scrimmages Tuesday without issue•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Cleared for contact•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.