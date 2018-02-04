Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will face minute restriction Sunday

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that Zeller would be limited to around 14-to-16 minutes Sunday against the Suns, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

That's the same restriction Zeller had in place in his return from a 27-game absence Friday, when the big man put up five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the Pacers. Expect Zeller to receive around 7-to-8 minutes in both halves when starting center Dwight Howard requires a breather.