Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will miss rest of season
Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller has played in a total of 33 games this season, most recently being hampered by a left knee injury that's costed him the last month of action. With just four games left on the schedule following Sunday's contest, coach Steve Clifford said there was no point in bringing Zeller back and risking further damage to the knee, so he's been shut down and will now have the offseason to make a full recovery. In his small sample size of games, Zeller finished the season with averages of 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds across 19.0 minutes. He'll be back in Charlotte next year, with the Hornets on the hook to give Zeller $13.5 million in 2018-19. That said, Dwight Howard will also be back and figures to remain the starter at center, which should keep Zeller in a bench role.
