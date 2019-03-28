Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will not play Friday

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

It has been nearly three weeks since Zeller was healthy and in the lineup due to left knee soreness, and the big man remains without a timetable for a return. Bismack Biyombo will continue getting the start at center for as long as Zeller is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories