Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will not return Monday
Zeller will not return to Monday's game against the Heat due to a left hip contusion.
The severity of Zeller's injury is unknown at this time, but he will be unable to return Monday. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Pistons. Bismack Biyombo and PJ Washington would presumably see increased workloads should he ultimately miss any more time.
