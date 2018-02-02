Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play Friday

Zeller (knee) will return to action Friday against the Pacers.

The big man has been out since mid-December with a knee injury, which will ultimately have cost him 27 straight contests. Zeller went through a full-contact scrimmage earlier in the week and emerged with no lingering soreness, though he'll likely see limited minutes Friday given the lengthy layoff. Once he's back up to full speed, Zeller should return to his role as the primary backup to Dwight Howard.