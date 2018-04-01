Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain out Sunday

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Zeller has been out since the start of March with a lingering left knee injury and with just four games left on the regular-season schedule following Sunday's contest, there's a chance he doesn't take the floor again this season. As a result, Willy Hernangomez should continue to see added run behind Dwight Howard at center. Look for Zeller to once again be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls.

