Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain out Wednesday
Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Zeller was officially cleared for contact Monday and while that indicates a return is forthcoming, Wednesday's contest won't give him enough time to get completely comfortable and ready to get back on the court. His next shot will come Friday against the Pacers, though Zeller will likely need to see how the knee responds to the increased activity over the next few practices before being given the go ahead for a return. With Marvin Williams (ankle) out as well, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant should absorb the power forward minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Cleared for contact•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nearing return to scrimmages•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out six weeks following knee surgery•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out indefinitely with torn meniscus•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Suffers knee strain Wednesday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...