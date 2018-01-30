Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain out Wednesday

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Zeller was officially cleared for contact Monday and while that indicates a return is forthcoming, Wednesday's contest won't give him enough time to get completely comfortable and ready to get back on the court. His next shot will come Friday against the Pacers, though Zeller will likely need to see how the knee responds to the increased activity over the next few practices before being given the go ahead for a return. With Marvin Williams (ankle) out as well, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant should absorb the power forward minutes Wednesday.