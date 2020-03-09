Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain starter Monday

Zeller will remain the Hornets' starting center Monday against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets have been rotating minutes between Zeller, Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez in recent weeks, but they'll deviate from that plan Monday night. Per coach James Borrego, Zeller will start, with Biyombo serving as the primary backup. Given how the rotation has worked over the last two weeks, that could mean Hernangomez will now be the odd man out.