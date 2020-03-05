Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will start again Thursday
Zeller will start Thursday's game against Denver, Jack Duffy of The Painted Lines reports.
The Hornets appear to be alternating between Zeller and Bismack Biyombo, as Zeller had previously racked up three consecutive DNP-CDs, while Biyombo was in the starting lineup. Then, Charlotte switched over to Zeller for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, while Biyombo was a DNP-CD. In both situations, Willy Hernangomez has served as the backup.
