Hornets' Cody Zeller: Won't play Friday

Zeller (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the 76ers.

Zeller's knee pain caused him to be a game-time decision, which eventually has led to him being ruled out for the contest. In his stead, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez should see extra run off the bench behind Dwight Howard.

