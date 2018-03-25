Hornets' Cody Zeller: Won't play Monday vs. Knicks

Zeller (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup with the Knicks.

Zeller will be missing his ninth consecutive game due to soreness in his left knee. Dwight Howard and Willy Hernangomez have handled the center duties in Zeller's absence and will figure to continue doing so. Zeller remains without a return date, but his next chance to play will be on Wednesday against Cleveland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories