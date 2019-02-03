Hornets' Cody Zeller: Zeroing in on return

Zeller (hand) could return to action at some point during the Hornets' upcoming three-game week, which kicks off Tuesday with a home matchup against the Clippers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports. "We're hoping before the [All-Star] break. It's very encouraging," coach James Borrego said of Zeller's impending return. "I give our [medical] group a lot of credit. We're not there yet, we've got to figure it out, but just that we have the potential to have him back in the next week is encouraging."

Zeller was handed a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right hand Jan. 3. Based on the progress he's made thus far, Zeller looks like he'll have a shot at meeting the low end of that timeline, though the Hornets will probably want to see how he looks in practice Monday before determining his status for Tuesday. Prior to getting hurt, Zeller had been a solid if underwhelming fantasy option, with his excellent shooting (55.8 percent from the field, 84.2 percent from the free-throw line) propping up his value more so than his counting stats (9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game). Once given the green light to play, Zeller should quickly reclaim the starting center role and handle most of the minutes at the position, as neither Bismack Biyombo nor Willy Hernangomez has made a compelling case to continue earning elevated playing time.